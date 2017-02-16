Colorado food company acquires Denver maker of popcorn and chips

Louisville-based Fresca Foods, Inc., has acquired Denver-based Open Road Snacks, maker of Rocky Mountain Popcorn, Sinfully Thin popcorn and Diego's Chips. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Louisville-based Fresca Foods Inc., has acquired one of its longtime partners and maker of popcorn and chips.

The natural foods company has acquired Denver-based Open Road Snacks, maker of Rocky Mountain Popcorn, Sinfully Thin popcorn and Diego’s Chips.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

This acquisition is expected to help accelerate the growth of Open Road Snacks products and expand Fresca Foods’ portfolio of owned natural and organic food brands.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.