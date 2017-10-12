Colorado makes its 'Top Chef' debut on Dec. 7

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado will make its prime-time foodie-world debut on Dec. 7, when Top Chef season 15 — filmed in Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Telluride — will kick off on Bravo TV, offering a national audience a taste of what's special to eat in Colorado.

The show, lured to the state in part by $1 million in film and television incentives, pits 15 chefs in elimination competitions against each other until just one remains. Two of the upcoming competitors — Carrie Baird, the executive chef at Denver’s Bar Dough, and Brother Luck, operator of Colorado Springs restaurant Four by Brother Luck — will hail from the state as well.

Colorado officials worked hard to get the show to film here so viewers across the nation could have a better look at Denver’s culinary scene and at its scenic landscapes. The season will offer plenty of both, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The roster of local chefs who will help judge the competition at times include Troy Guard (TAG Restaurant Group) Alex Seidel (Fruition), Lachlan MacKinnon-Patterson (Frasca Food and Wine), Keegan Gerhard (D Bar), Jen Jasinski (Rioja) and Frank Bonnano (Mizuna). Hosea Rosenberg, the Boulder-based operator of Blackbelly Market and the soon-to-open Santo who won season five of “Top Chef,” will be back for some of the fun too.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1pcqpr

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)