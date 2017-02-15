Colorado restaurant, 3 chefs in the running for James Beard food awards

Ian Wortham is chef de cuisine at Frasca Food & Wine in Boulder.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The James Beard Foundation is out today with the list of semifinalists for its 2017 Restaurant and Chef Awards, the Oscars of the eatery industry, and once again, Boulder’s Frasca Food & Wine is in the running for the national Outstanding Restaurant award.

And three Denver-area chefs are up for “best chef/Southwest” honors.

There are 20 semifinalists in the “outstanding restaurant” category. Frasca also was a semi-finalist in 2016 and 2015, and last year went on to be one of five finalists. In 2013 it won top honors for best wine program.

The three local semifinalist chefs are:

Steven Redzikowski, Acorn, Denver

Alex Seidel, Mercantile, Denver

Eric Skokan, Black Cat, Boulder

