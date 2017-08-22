Colorado restaurant chain plans nationwide expansion

Andrew Pudalov opened the first Rush Bowls in 2004 in Boulder (Photo: BRYAN ROWE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Boulder-based natural foods restaurant chain that has locations in Denver, Boulder and Tennessee said it's planning nationwide expansion.

Rush Bowls, which started 13 years ago, said it plans to open 19 new locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Missouri, Oregon and Tennessee "over the next several years."

"It’s an exciting time for Rush Bowls as we continue to develop our brand both nationally and locally. We’re incredibly proud of the recognition and following we’ve garnered in our own backyard of Boulder over the past 13 years. Now, with a strong leadership team and a growing group of franchisees, we’re ready to receive the same recognition nationally," said Andrew Pudalov, Rush Bowls founder, in a statement.

The company added that it was planning to open its third Colorado location in Gunbarrel in Boulder County, and said over the next three years, it will operate nine restaurants in the Denver/Front Range area.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wkeoeB

© 2017 KUSA-TV