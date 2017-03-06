Cookie wars: Mrs. Fields battles jilted suitor in court

(Photo: ZOOMSTUDIO | GETTY IMAGES)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A bid for a Colorado cookie company's retail business crumbled, and now it's trying to take a $28 million bite out of its would-be acquirer -- the maker of Girl Scout cookies.

Broomfield-based Mrs. Fields Brands Inc. has filed suit against Interbake Foods LLC, seeking up to $28 million in damages, Bloomberg reports.

Mrs. Fields claims that Interbake pulled out of a five-year deal to oversee retail sales of Mrs. Fields' cookies and brownies after the Colorado company rebuffed Interbake's $50 million offer to buy its "branded retail and gifting" business, which sells cookies at supermarkets and quick-stop stores.

It accused Interbake in court fililngs of trying to "wrongfully dismantle and cannibalize the business once it could not purchase it.”

