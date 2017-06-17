Denver Beer Co. branches out with Arvada taproom, food trailer

Strawberry Tickles, a kettle sour fom Denver Beer Co., rests on the bar of the brewery's new Arvada taproom. (Photo: Ed Sealover, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver Beer Co. opened its new Arvada location on Saturday, joining a growing number of breweries opening up second taprooms but marking a significant departure for a company focused until now on the Mile High City.

The 4,350-square-foot brewery and taproom occupies the former Craig Chevrolet location at 5768 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard in Olde Town Arvada, joining two other craft breweries and the taproom of a third brewery in the downtown area of the Denver suburb.

It features seven-barrel beer-making capacity and also a permanently parked Airstream trailer housing The Mighty Burger. The latter is a partnership between the owners of the brewery and the operators of the Lucky Pie restaurant concept that will serve burgers, fries and tacos during the taproom’s operating hours beginning at 11 a.m.

Denver Beer co-founders Charlie Berger and Patrick Crawford were looking for ways to expand the brand when they toured Olde Town last year and decided they liked its vibe.

