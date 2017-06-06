Denver Beer Co. sets opening date for Arvada taproom

Denver Beer Company brew. (Photo: Geoff Sawtell)

ARVADA - Denver Beer Company's third Colorado taproom will open in Olde Town Arvada in mid June.

The local brewery has been building and planning the space for nearly a year on Olde Wadsworth in downtown Arvada.

The tasting room and brewery will celebrate its grand opening June 17, beginning at noon, at the taproom's new suburban home, the old Craig Chevrolet Dealership Building at 5768 Olde Wadsworth.

Denver Beer Company (Photo: Chris Hansen)

The 1,500 square foot outdoor patio is paired with a 4,350 square foot interior space, lined with large communal tables, open garage doors and local art (according to Denver Beer Co.'s release about the project).

The new brewery in the Denver suburb will feature a seven barrel brew house and recipes unique to the Arvada brewing team, although the feel of the spot should be like the brewery's Platte Street home.

Ten rotating taps will serve seasonal beers and Arvada exclusive brews. Staples like Graham Cracker Porter, Incredible Pedal IPA, and Sun Drenched Exploratory Ale will all be on tap as well.

The Arvada taproom boats a outdoor patio and should fit in well with the city's changing Olde Town district, which in the past year or so has also welcomed a Steuben's, Homegrown Tap and Dough, and several other Denver-based local spots for food and drink.

© 2017 KUSA-TV