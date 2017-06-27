Denver chef is in the running for Zagat's list of top under-30 U.S. hospitality pros

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Zagat, the online restaurant information and ratings service, has announced 45 finalists for its 30 Under 30 list of top hospitality professionals in the U.S.

And among those in the running is Spencer White, 29, chef/co-owner of Dio Mio Handmade Pasta, 3264 Larimer St. in Denver.

"Dio Mio is a counter-service restaurant focusing on fresh, handmade pasta," the restaurant says on its "About" webpage. "Chefs Spencer White and Alex Figura use their fine dining backgrounds to craft a mix of traditional Italian, and contemporary food in a relaxed and approachable environment.

"At the center of our 1,500-square-foot restaurant is the pasta-production table, the heart of what we do," Die Mio adds. "Sourcing is important to us; often locally, sometimes nationally, always seasonally."

