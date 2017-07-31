Denver pizza joint reverts back to its original name

(Photo: Marcos Pizza)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After nearly two years under its new moniker, Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana is going back to being Marco’s Coal-Fired Pizza.

The restaurant in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood made the switch in December 2015 after eight years of being Marco’s because owner Mark Dym was tired of getting confused with Marco’s Pizza, a growing Ohio-based chain with locations across the country, including 14 in Colorado.

Dym said at the time that he wanted an original brand as he prepared to grow what then was a two-store chain out of state, and he chose a moniker resembling the name of his co-owner and wife, Kristy Lattorraca.

But after adopting the new name, Dym said he felt a loss of community connection, as most people had known his restaurant simply as Marco’s Coal-Fired. The revival of the old name applies to his three Denver-area restaurants, though the recent addition in Casper, Wyoming, will continue to be called Racca’s.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p9jtd



(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)

© 2017 KUSA-TV