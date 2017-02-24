Denver Restaurant Week: Some restaurants jump in while others stay away

A stone bulldog guards the foie gras plates offered by TAG restaurant at a Denver Restaurant Week kickoff event. (Photo: Ed Sealover, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When 255 eateries throw open their doors this evening to launch Denver Restaurant Week, two of the four restaurants run by Beth Gruitch and Jen Jasinski will be serving special menus for the occasion.

The two others will not.

Visit Denver officials shook up their formula again this year for their 13th annual celebration of area chefs, allowing participating restaurants to offer meals at one of three price points — $25, $35 or $45 per person.

The goals was to stop the several-year decline of participating eateries even as the area adds nearly 200 restaurants per year.

