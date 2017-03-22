Denver restaurateur is opening the area's first specialty-meat production facility

Chef Justin Brunson is preparing to open Rocky Mountain Charcuterie in Denver. (Photo: COURTESY OF JUSTIN BRUNSON)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Justin Brunson, owner of Denver restaurants such as Old Major and Masterpiece Deli, is preparing to open the area’s first specialty meat-production facility, which will crank out deli meats, sausages and dry-cured salamis for restaurants, wineries, breweries and specialty shops.

Rocky Mountain Charcuterie will operate in a 6,000-square-foot facility at 38th Avenue and Steele Street, employing about 15 people as it seeks to grow its clientele.

It will work primarily with local farmers and ranchers, turning whole animals and large cuts of meat into packaged products sold to local and national grocers as well as to small businesses and eateries.

Brunson has been making a lot of his own meats since opening Old Major at 3316 Tejon St. four years ago, in part because he couldn’t find anyone in the region to produce the dry-cured salumi and beef pastrami that he wanted to serve.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.