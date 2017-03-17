Denver winery opening 2nd location in new Stanley Marketplace

Infinite Monkey Theorem winery taproom will open in Stanley Marketplace March 23. (Photo: MONICA MENDOZA | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Infinite Monkey Theorem will open for business in Aurora's Stanley Marketplace March 23.

The new location will be its second Colorado taproom — the other is at 3200 Larimer St. — and will reside on the second floor in the breakroom of the former Stanley Aviation manufacturing plant.

To kick off their grand opening, Infinite Monkey Theorem (IMT) will host a breakroom happy hour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 23.

