Denver winery opening 2nd location in new Stanley Marketplace

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 4:10 PM. MDT March 17, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Infinite Monkey Theorem will open for business in Aurora's Stanley Marketplace March 23.

The new location will be its second Colorado taproom — the other is at 3200 Larimer St. — and will reside on the second floor in the breakroom of the former Stanley Aviation manufacturing plant.

To kick off their grand opening, Infinite Monkey Theorem (IMT) will host a breakroom happy hour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 23.

