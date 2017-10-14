Denverites turn out big for Breakfast Burrito Day

A breakfast burrito celebrating Denver's first Breakfast Burrito Day. (Photo: Mallory Davis, KUSA)

DENVER - Denver’s inaugural Breakfast Burrito Day was by all measures a hit.

Burrito-loving Coloradans flocked to area restaurants Saturday to celebrate what Mayor Michael Hancock has officially dubbed Breakfast Burrito Day.

Santiago’s offered up burritos for $1.25 – the same price as when they opened in 1990, while Illegal Pete’s five Denver locations served up free breakfast burritos from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both chains saw scores of people lining up to get their hands on a free or cheap breakfast burrito.

Santiago’s near I-25 and Hampden saw a long line of people wrapped around the outside of the restaurant.

A line of breakfast burrito hopefuls wait in line outside of Santiago's at I-25 and Hampden Saturday morning. (Photo: Will Swope, KUSA)

A similarly long line was also captured outside of Illegal Pete’s on South Broadway.

A line of people wait for breakfast burritos outside of Illegal Pete's on South Broadway. (Photo: Mallory Davis, KUSA)

Some even took to social media to show their support of city’s newest food holiday.

I love Denver! Our Mayor declared today #BreakfastBurritoDay & a ton of places are offering them FREE! pic.twitter.com/B2mX9xAel5 — Meg🇺🇸 (@megolas1) October 14, 2017

If you’re living right, every day is #BreakfastBurritoDay — Maladjusted (@Maladjusted_357) October 14, 2017

I’ve never missed Denver more than today. That’s because it is #BreakfastBurritoDay in Denver. pic.twitter.com/fkJU5Kl4tS — Chris Greenley (@ChrisGreenley) October 14, 2017

HUGE crowd of people on Evans this a.m. Ticket giveaway? Morning rave? New iPhone? No. It's #breakfastburritoday. Oh, Denver, you slay me! — Tiffany Quay Tyson (@tqtyson) October 14, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV