Denverites turn out big for Breakfast Burrito Day

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 11:39 AM. MDT October 14, 2017

DENVER - Denver’s inaugural Breakfast Burrito Day was by all measures a hit.

Burrito-loving Coloradans flocked to area restaurants Saturday to celebrate what Mayor Michael Hancock has officially dubbed Breakfast Burrito Day.

Santiago’s offered up burritos for $1.25 – the same price as when they opened in 1990, while Illegal Pete’s five Denver locations served up free breakfast burritos from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both chains saw scores of people lining up to get their hands on a free or cheap breakfast burrito.

Santiago’s near I-25 and Hampden saw a long line of people wrapped around the outside of the restaurant.

A similarly long line was also captured outside of Illegal Pete’s on South Broadway.

Some even took to social media to show their support of city’s newest food holiday.   

