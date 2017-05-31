Drone-delivered doughnuts land in downtown Denver

Donuts (Photo: Stock Image)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock stood in front of the City & County Building this morning, looking into the sun.

Flying toward him at a pretty quick clip was a DJI Inspire drone coming with a doughnut delivery. The drone hovered for just a few seconds, while the white bag from LaMar's Donuts shop was released. Seconds later, Hancock was passing out doughnuts in honor of National Doughnut Day, which is Friday.

"This is exciting stuff," Hancock told some of his staffers and members of the media who came to witness the first drone-delivered box of doughnuts in Denver. Drones went on to deliver doughnuts to Denver police, firefighters and the 16th Street Mall.

It was a marketing stunt for Denver-based LaMar's Donuts and Austin-based drone company Drone Dispatch, to be sure. But Hancock said the drone doughnut delivery represents the future. He can't wait, he said, to get his Chinese food delivery by drone.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p72qs



(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)