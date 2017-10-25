Enjoy free sushi from P.F. Chang's tomorrow

P.F. Chang's is celebrating Free Sushi Day on Thursday, October 26. (Photo: P.F. Chang's Facebook page)

KUSA - Sushi lovers, rejoice!

P.F. Chang's is offering free sushi on Thursday, October 26 in honor of #FreeSushiDay.

The restaurant chain launched the day in 2016, hand-rolling over 98,600 California and Spicy Tuna rolls.

Because of a big response, the promotion is being offered again. Dine-in guests can get a free California or Spicy Tuna roll (one per person; no purchase necessary).

For more information on Free Sushi Day, visit FreeSushiDay.com.

1 day 'til #FreeSushiDay! Dine-in on 10/26 for a FREE Spicy Tuna or California Roll, no purchase necessary. https://t.co/YF8yJXM5fv pic.twitter.com/unXZxFSGtF — P.F. Chang's (@PFChangs) October 25, 2017

