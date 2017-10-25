Enjoy free sushi from P.F. Chang's tomorrow

KUSA - Sushi lovers, rejoice!
P.F. Chang's is offering free sushi on Thursday, October 26 in honor of #FreeSushiDay.
The restaurant chain launched the day in 2016, hand-rolling over 98,600 California and Spicy Tuna rolls.
Because of a big response, the promotion is being offered again. Dine-in guests can get a free California or Spicy Tuna roll (one per person; no purchase necessary).
For more information on Free Sushi Day, visit FreeSushiDay.com.
Can't see P.F. Chang's tweet? Click here.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs