Enjoy free sushi from P.F. Chang's tomorrow

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 12:13 PM. MDT October 25, 2017

KUSA - Sushi lovers, rejoice!

P.F. Chang's is offering free sushi on Thursday, October 26 in honor of #FreeSushiDay. 

The restaurant chain launched the day in 2016, hand-rolling over 98,600 California and Spicy Tuna rolls. 

Because of a big response, the promotion is being offered again. Dine-in guests can get a free California or Spicy Tuna roll (one per person; no purchase necessary). 

For more information on Free Sushi Day, visit FreeSushiDay.com.

