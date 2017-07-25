Famous Pizza on South Broadway to close after 43 years

Famous Pizza at 98 South Broadway is expected to close in October after 43 years in business. (Photo: Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA)

A South Broadway pizza staple will close its doors later this year after 43 years in business.

Famous Pizza at 98 South Broadway is best known for serving up generous-sized slices of New York-style pizza.

The longtime business is expected to close their doors for good in October when their lease expires. It’s something store owner Gus Mavrocefalos is sad to see happen.

“We’ve been here so many years and now we have no lease,” Mavrocefalos told 9NEWS. “And we have to move, but have no place to move to yet.

Mavrocefalos says pizza places like his are best known for bringing in the locals – as opposed to more touristy areas like downtown.

“Here we have the local people,” Mavrocefalos said. “We’ve had some customers for many, many years.”

Mavrocefalos says he’s been looking around for another location, but rising costs in the area have made the search difficult.

Famous Pizza is the second longtime pizza joint in Denver to announce its closure this month after Beau Jo's Colorado Style Pizza said they will not be renewing their lease on Colorado Boulevard after July.

