First-ever Whole Foods mac and cheese bar to open in Denver next month

KUSA - In case you haven't heard, Whole Foods is preparing to open up a sprawling 50,000-square foot flagship store in LoDo near Union Station next month.

"OK, great," you're probably saying. "Grocery stores open all the time."

This location will have a few unique offerings, but there's only one that caught the attention of 9NEWS' self-appointed comfort food beat writer: an 8-foot long mac and cheese bar.

You read that right. Come November, you can indulge in 8 feet of self-serve gooey macaroni and cheese. This is in addition to their usual hot entrée, soup and salad bars.

Here are four of the recipes shared with 9NEWS:

Peppered bacon and bleu cheese mac and cheese

Pancetta with roasted tomatoes and fried herbs mac and cheese

Lobster mac and cheese

Roasted cauliflower, tomato and Brussels sprouts mac and cheese

"Whole Foods Market is continuing to add varieties that will be rotated based on seasonality and trends," a spokesperson with the store said.

But guys, I'm not done.

A release from the market says there will also be an "hundred-pound tower of cheese with selections hand-cut to order by American Cheese Society’s Certified Cheese Professionals on staff."

WHAT?

Whole Foods announced its Capitol Hill location will shutter in November, much to the disappointment of many CapHillians (me), but this is a pretty good way to say sorry.

The mac and cheese bar (oh, and the rest of the store) will open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 15 at 1701 Wewatta Street.

I'll likely be waiting in line.

The Union Station location will be Whole Foods’ first downtown Denver store and the 21st in the state, the chain said. The store will employ 210 team members and bring 135 new jobs to the city.

