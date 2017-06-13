Fort Collins Lucile's launching dinner service this week

FORT COLLINS - Lucile's owner Tony Hanks has heard repeated requests to add dinner to his Fort Collins restaurant for the past 20 years.

This week, the popular 400 S. Meldrum St. brunch spot will finally oblige.

Lucile's will test out dinner hours from 5:30-10 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

"I was always against it at first," Hanks said. "But chef (Derek Hardin) talked me into it. I'm now pretty excited about it."

Hanks and Hardin sampled high-end Creole restaurants in New Orleans for inspiration and hosted a private menu tasting in April.

