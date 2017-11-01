Free Taco Bell on Nov. 1--yes, you heard that right

Photo: Getty Images.

Taco Bell is currently running its Steal a Base, Steal a Taco campaign. And in Game 2 of the World Series, Houston outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base, giving all of us free tacos.

Head to your local Taco Bell between 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to pick up one free Doritos Locos Taco.

Maybin has since become America's Taco Hero.

Can you believe @CameronMaybin just stole a base in the #WorldSeries? Get your free #DoritosLocosTaco on 11/1 from 2-6 p.m.



No purch nec. Limit one per person. At participating locations while supplies last. Terms: https://t.co/ZxGL0QoJRB pic.twitter.com/Kztrmdkxaj — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 26, 2017

What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1! pic.twitter.com/sRdpp1Z7Js — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV