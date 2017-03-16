Good Times plans expansion of its Big Daddy's Burger concept

Good Times said it plans on expanding its Big Daddy's Burger Bar concept to additional states. (Photo: STUDIO FUSION ARCHITECTURE PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Good Times Restaurants Inc. said it's planning to build more of its Big Daddy's Burger Bar locations, including several in Colorado.

The Lakewood-based restaurant chain (NASDAQ: GTIM) said it's building a new Big Daddy's location in North Carolina, where the concept originated, and two more in the Denver metro area, which will bring the number of Big Daddy's restaurants in Colorado to 12.

The chain said three more locations in Oklahoma and North Carolina are expected to start construction in the coming months and open in fiscal 2017, "with other new stores expected to follow soon thereafter in Charlotte, Atlanta and Kansas City."

