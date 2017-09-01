Gourmet mac and cheese restaurant opens in Fort Collins

Mac'd Up is a new gourmet macaroni and cheese restaurant in Fort Collins. (Photo: Courtesy of Mac'd Up)

FORT COLLINS - Gourmet macaroni and cheese has arrived in Fort Collins.

A new restaurant called Mac'd Up has replaced an old TCBY store at 2638 S. Timberline Road in the Rigden Farm development. The establishment celebrated its grand opening Friday.

"Whether your are (age) 4 or 84, it seems everybody loves mac and cheese," said owner Steve Lauer. "We are going for a jacked up mac and cheese experience."

The restaurant has a dozen specialty macaroni and cheese bowls offered including buffalo chicken, crab cakes, Philly cheesesteak, green chili, barbecue pork, pesto and Coney Island hot dogs.

