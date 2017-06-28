Hamburger chain plans to open more Denver locations

A Five Guys Burgers and Fries location at 2021 South Colorado Blvd. in Denver. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A national hamburger chain with 15 existing locations in the area will be adding more restaurants in Denver.

Dallas-based franchisee Encore Restaurants LLC said it's purchased 10 of the 15 Denver Five Guys Burgers and Fries and plans to open more restaurants in the area.

"We have plans to open more stores in Denver. While we aren’t at liberty to disclose our full pipeline in Denver, I can say that our next store will be at The Grove in Thornton," said Encore spokeswoman Shalott Cecchin, in an emailed statement.

“We are pleased to be expanding our portfolio into Colorado. The acquisition of the Denver portfolio is part of a larger franchise development strategy," said Dale Doerhoff, president of Encore Restaurants, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uiCVMD

© 2017 KUSA-TV