Hostess recalls Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies

Hostess Brands voluntarily recalls its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies on Tuesday, due to a concern of Salmonella contamination.

The recall is being made after Blommer Chocolate Company recalled it’s confectionery coating ingredient that Hostess used on the Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies.

The confectionary coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, for possible Salmonella contamination.

The FDA said, no illnesses have been reported to date, and none of the confectionary coating sampled has tested positive for Salmonella. However, Hostess is initiating this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

This recall applies only to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571), which were only sold in multipack boxes (9 individually wrapped cakes in a box, as pictured below). This recall does not affect any other Hostess products. The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Central Time.

