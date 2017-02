Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream and Confectionery. 3506 E. 12th Ave., Congress Park. (Photo: Courtesy Zagat)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Today is the kickoff of Denver Restaurant Week, but for people who can't nab a reservation to an old favorite spot, there are plenty of new options to try out.

Just ask Zagat, which has compiled a list of the 10 hottest Denver restaurants that have opened so far this year.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.