Masterpiece Deli has two Denver locations. Pictured: 1575 Central St., LoHi. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER - When Justin Brunson thinks about a sandwich, he thinks about it as "fine dining between bread."

That's the philosophy Brunson says he puts into everything he makes at Masterpiece Delicatessen, a sandwich shop that has two Denver locations: one in Uptown and one in Lower Highlands.

