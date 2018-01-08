Kick off 2018 with a healthy diet

KUSA - The beginning of the year is the perfect time to get back on track to healthy eating habits. Let’s start with a sample of healthy balanced meals with sensible portion sizes.

This meal plan follows the basic principle of the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet: choose good nutritious foods.

Fill up your plate with healthy foods first such as fruits and vegetables, add lean protein, and include a moderate amount of carbohydrates from whole grains and dairy.

If you need to lose weight, check the calories of the portions of foods you eat to help you decide what changes to make.

For example, reduce portion sizes where you can, use a smaller plate for dinner, choose more fresh foods or maybe you would like to swap calories to get a small piece of chocolate every once in a while. Prepare healthy meals and practice portion control to get you started.

Some examples are:

Toast with a tablespoon of cream cheese, a slice of fresh spinach and two ounces of smoked salmon with dill

Six ounces of nonfat Greek yogurt mixed with chia overnight with a teaspoon of honey, a tablespoon of blueberries and a tablespoon of walnuts

One cup soup or broth

Four cups of salad greens with tomatoes and cucumber slices, 11 crushed almonds and an ounce of feta cheese. A tablespoon salad dressing made of lemon, olive oil, salt and pepper

Two-three ounces of chicken, tofu or half cup of hummus

One apple

Unsweetened iced tea

One cup of chai latte with milk or tea

Half a cup penne pasta mixed with 1/2 cup of spaghetti sauce

One cup of eggplant cooked with olive oil and a sprinkle of shredded Parmesan cheese

One cup of roasted broccoli mixed with half an avocado and a sprinkle of sunflower seeds

One clementine

Water

Losing weight takes effort, energy and commitment for it to stick for the long run. Talk to a registered dietitian or seek a weight management program.

