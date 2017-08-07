KUSA
Close

Make your coffee even sweeter with this Reese's Peanut Butter Cups creamer

WCNC 3:45 AM. MDT August 08, 2017

If you can't get enough sweetness with your morning coffee, have we got some news for you.

On the heels of Krispy Kreme releasing a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups doughnut, International Delight has introduced a new creamer that tastes just like the iconic peanut butter cups.

According to TODAY, the new coffee enhancer has been spotted by some shoppers at Walmart.

The new creamer is the latest in a long line of candy flavors introduced under the International Delight label, which includes Hersey's chocolate caramel and Almond Joy. 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories