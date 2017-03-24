Maria Empanada owner is named SBA's Colorado Small Business Person of the Year

​Lorena Cantarovici owner of Maria Empanada was named SBA Colorado Small Business Person of the Year. (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Lorena Cantarovici learned how to make empanadas at her grandmother's side in Argentina.

When she moved to the U.S. she was missing those empanadas. She wanted the people of the U.S. to try them. She went back to Argentina for further lessons from her grandmother. Then she converted her garage into a kitchen where she made and sold empanadas.

Today, she was named by the U.S. Small Business Administration the Colorado Small Business Person of the Year for growing that empanada business, Maria Empanada, into two stores in metro Denver with a third store under development now at the new Stanley Marketplace in Aurora.

Linda McMahon, the SBA's new administrator, today announced the names of all the small business persons of the year from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

