My Brother's Bar changing ownership after 47 years

KUSA - Consider changes to a city in 47 years and you’ll appreciate how My Brother’s Bar has more or less stayed the same.

The iconic bar at the corner of 15th and Platte Street in Denver has no signage, no TVs inside and is known for playing classical music.

“It’s not changed, [except for] lightbulbs and a few things like that,” Linda Karagas said with a smile.

Linda’s husband, Jim, took ownership of the bar along with his brother 47 years ago. On Tuesday, Jim and his wife announced it was time to say goodbye.

“Cause I’m getting old now that’s why,” Jim Karagas said with a laugh.

Change is coming to My Brother’s Bar for the first time in more than four decades.

“We’re selling My Brother’s Bar,” Linda said, sitting at one of the tables inside.

Linda knows it won’t be easy to leave the place where she met her husband more than 30 years ago.

“It’s just part of my heart and Jim’s, too,” Linda said.

The Karagas family is leaving their beloved bar in the hands of someone they know will appreciate its history.

“It’s the longest, continuously running bar in Denver,” Danny Newman said, standing behind the bar.

Newman said he and his mom, Paula, will take over My Brother’s Bar in the next couple weeks.

Paula, a longtime employee, has managed the bar for years. Both insist not much will change. The menu will stay the same. No sign will go up. The classical music will stay, too.

“Making sure that we’ve got a place that every time [Jim and Linda} come and visit is exactly as they remember it, I think is going to be very positive,” Danny said.

Jim and Linda Karagas said they’d be back to visit.

“Yes, and we still get to eat free!” Linda said.

No, it’s not in the contract, but Danny Newman confirmed the Karagas’ will have their pick off the menu anytime they visit.

