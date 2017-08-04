New seafood restaurant coming to Civica Cherry Creek

(Photo: SCHNITZER WEST RENDERING)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver restaurant company said it's taking over 7,000 square feet at the new Civica Cherry Creek office building for a new seafood restaurant.

Developer Schnitzer West of Seattle said the 801 Restaurant Group of Denver, which already operates 801 Chophouse in Cherry Creek, will open 801 Fish at the new office building, set to open in early 2018.

"The restaurant will offer Cherry Creek’s largest outdoor dining patio along with convenient, complimentary valet parking. We believe 801 Fish will be a great complement to 801 Chophouse, providing Cherry Creek with superb dining options in the area," said Jamie Lynch, co-owner of 801 Restaurant Group along with his father, James, in a statement.

In April 2015, Schnitzer West announced plans to build Civica Cherry Creek, which will be a 112,000-square-foot office development on Fillmore Street between Second and Third Avenues.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2webC7R

