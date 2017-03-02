New York restaurateur brings upscale Italian eatery to Cherry Creek

Quality Italian dishes and drinks include clams with angel-hair pasta, cantaloupe sherbet, a Palisade Sour and lobster rigatoni.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When Michael Stillman opened his first Quality Italian upscale steakhouse in New York City more than 3 years ago, he knew he wanted there to be a second location.

But had you told him in 2013 that restaurant No. 2 would in Denver, even Stillman admits he would have laughed.

Yet on Thursday night, Quality Italian will debut its second iteration in the Halcyon hotel in Cherry Creek, a slightly smaller version of the original but still offering unique aesthetic touches as well as a Denver feel in everything from dishes crafted specifically for the new location, to drinks made with local spirits from creators like Peach Street Distillers.

“Denver has become a very stylistically cool city, and there’s a lot of buzz around Denver in the New York market,” Stillman said while putting final touches on the Columbine Street restaurant. “We just feel really, really excited about this market and really, really excited about this space.”

