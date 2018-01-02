Ohio man sets record: 426 straight days eating at Chipotle

Bruce Wayne of Ohio said he's eaten at a Chipotle restaurant at least once in the past 426 days.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An Ohio man has set an interesting record: He's eaten at a Chipotle restaurant at least once for 426 straight days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. extolled the tale of Bruce Wayne of Tiffin, Ohio, who claims to have eaten at Chipotle daily since Oct. 30, 2016, breaking the previous record of a man who ate there for 425 straight days.

“While this might not be everybody’s New Year’s Resolution for 2018, it certainly shows that our menu of real and fresh ingredients offers something for everyone," said Chris Arnold, communications director at Chipotle, in a statement.

Wayne is documenting his daily Chipotle pilgrimage here.

Chipotle's been searching for some good news to report lately: The company announced at the end of November that longtime CEO Steve Ells was stepping down.

