Pork producers: reports of a dwindling supply of bacon overblown

There is plenty of supply to meet the increasing demand for pork products. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER – A news item that suggests the nation is running low on bacon has taken on a life of its own and appears to have resulted in some overblown conclusions.



The executive director of the Colorado Pork Producers Council confirms several facts in the story are correct. Demand for pork belly products, such as bacon, has increased around the world. U.S. reserves of frozen pork belly has hit a 50 year low, and prices have increased over the past two months.



However, reserves are just that, reserves. And there is plenty of supply to meet the increasing demand for pork products.

RELATED: Nation's bacon reserves hit 50-year low

That seems to be the opinion of both the Colorado Pork Producers Council, and the executive chef of a Denver restaurant called Bacon Social House.

There is plenty of supply to meet the increasing demand for pork products. (Photo: KUSA)

"We're an industry that has to continually evolve and adapt to certain situations so, whatever the scenario is, and if we do end up seeing the prices increase, we'll adapt and adjust accordingly,” said chef Brian Crow. “As far as raising menu prices, that's probably not the way that we go. We're kind of a neighborhood concept and we want to keep it approachable."



"Just like Americans, the world has fallen in love with bacon and pork belly, so there's more of a demand for it than we've seen before,” said Joyce Kelly with the Colorado Pork Producers Council. “That being said, there's a lot of pork out there, and I don't think people have to worry."



According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, last December, U.S. frozen pork belly reserves totaled 17.8 million pounds, down more than 35 million pounds from the year before.

However, the U.S. produces an estimated 75 million pounds of pork belly every week.

(© 2017 KUSA)