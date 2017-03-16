Restaurateur shares lessons for the kitchen and beyond

Rohini Dey, owner of Indian-Latin fusion restaurant Vermilion and cofounder of the Women in Culinary Leadership Program from the James Beard Foundation. (Photo: Maggie Rife)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Rohini Dey knows what it takes to climb both the corporate and culinary ladders, and she’s sharing her secret sauce for getting ahead.

Dey is the cofounder of the Women in Culinary Leadership Program from the James Beard Foundation. She started the program in 2012 with Susan Ungaro, president of the James Beard Foundation. The eight-month mentorship program places 20 women in restaurants around the country to advance their culinary careers, whether that’s in the kitchen or the front of house. Business courses are offered as well to women who aspire to operate their own businesses.

Dey, originally from India, opened her Indian-Latin fusion restaurant Vermilion in Chicago in 2004 after working in consulting at McKinsey & Company, which followed a job at the World Bank.

