Sorry, Colorado, but In-n-Out is not opening a Denver location

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 3:26 PM. MST January 16, 2017

Several excited (and hungry) 9NEWS viewers wrote to us Monday ecstatic about some news they had seen posted online: In-n-Out Burger has plans to open a Denver location! 

Well, sorry, burger fans, but that's not true. 

The news was originally posted to I'm From Denver, which showed a Tweet appearing to be from the California-based burger joint announcing a Colorado location. 

The fake news post was shared wildly online, with more than 4,000 shares at the time of this article's publication.

Here's their original (and inaccurate) Facebook post: 

An In-n-Out spokesperson confirmed to 9NEWS that they have no plans to expand to Colorado. They actually responded to a similar hoax in September about a potential (and fake) Denver location.

A little digging reveals that the In-n-Out Twitter account actually hasn't tweeted since 2011, and they definitely haven't tweeted about a Denver location.

There is also no mention of a Colorado In-n-Out on their verified Facebook pages or website. 

So, sorry burger aficionados and California transplants: you'll still have to book a flight to snag a double-double.

(© 2017 KUSA)


