Sorry, Colorado, but In-n-Out is not opening a Denver location

This is an In-n-Out burger. Sadly, this burger will not be coming to Denver, despite what the internet says.

Several excited (and hungry) 9NEWS viewers wrote to us Monday ecstatic about some news they had seen posted online: In-n-Out Burger has plans to open a Denver location!

Well, sorry, burger fans, but that's not true.

The news was originally posted to I'm From Denver, which showed a Tweet appearing to be from the California-based burger joint announcing a Colorado location.

The fake news post was shared wildly online, with more than 4,000 shares at the time of this article's publication.

Here's their original (and inaccurate) Facebook post:

An In-n-Out spokesperson confirmed to 9NEWS that they have no plans to expand to Colorado. They actually responded to a similar hoax in September about a potential (and fake) Denver location.

A little digging reveals that the In-n-Out Twitter account actually hasn't tweeted since 2011, and they definitely haven't tweeted about a Denver location.

There is also no mention of a Colorado In-n-Out on their verified Facebook pages or website.

So, sorry burger aficionados and California transplants: you'll still have to book a flight to snag a double-double.

