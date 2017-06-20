Southern Concepts, parent of 3 metro Denver restaurants, shuts down

(Photo: COURTESY OF SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Six months after the CEO of Colorado-based Southern Concepts Restaurant Group talked of expansion plans for its Southern Hospitality and Carve eateries, the company has closed its three Denver-area locations and ceased operations.

The Southern Hospitality restaurants at 1433 17th St. in Denver and at 7431 Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree are closed. Also shuttered is Southern Concepts’ 1000 S. Colorado Blvd. location of a fast-casual concept, Carve Barbecue.

Southern Concepts (OTCQB: RIBS) is based in Colorado Springs. In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday, the company said that it “will be closing its three restaurants and ceasing operations effective June 19, 2017.”

The Southern Concepts website was not in operation Tuesday night, and a phone message left for CEO Jim Fenlason seeking comment was not immediately returned.

