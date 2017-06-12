Spaghetti and meatball recall includes Chef Boyardee products

(Photo: Monkey Business Images Ltd, Custom)

Conagra has issued a recall on several spaghetti and meatball products due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The company says spaghetti and meatball products produced on Jan. 5, 2017 and Jan. 12, 2017 may be misbranded and contain milk, which is not listed on the product labels.

Those products are:

Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs with package code 2100701200 and use by date 01/02/19.

Del Pino’s Spaghetti and Meatballs with package code 2100701200 and use by date 01/02/19.

Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs with package code 2100701200 and use by date 01/02/19.

Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs with package code 2100701200 and use by date 01/02/19.

Essential Everyday Spaghetti with Meatballs with package code 2100701200 and use by date 01/02/19.

Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells and Meatballs with package code 2100700500 and use by date 12/26/18.

The products subject to recall have an establishment number of “EST. 794M” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled items were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail locations.

The issue was discovered June 6, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company used in the recalled products may contain milk.

There have been reports of illness related to the recall.

Those who have purchased the recalled products are urged to throw them out or return them.

© 2017 WKYC-TV