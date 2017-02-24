Spring-like temperatures could pose risk to fruit crops

Courtesy: Talbott's Mountain Gold

KUSA - This crazy Colorado winter isn’t just affecting your lawn and garden, it’s also taking a toll on crops along the western slope.

For farmers, like Bruce Talbott, of Talbott’s Mountain Gold in Palisade – benign winters are ideal because any type of cold weather can potentially be damaging to crops. Although, the warm temperatures Colorado has seen this February aren’t helping crops either. Talbott says he doesn’t really care when spring comes, as long as when it comes – it stays.

“The earlier you break your bud and start to lose your cold heartiness, the longer the gauntlet to get through spring or the likely you are to lose a crop," he says.

The main concern right now isn’t about the popular Palisade peaches. Instead it’s over crops like plums, apricots and cherries.

They’ve been tricked by Mother Nature into thinking it’s spring, and have started to bud. However, if they come out too soon they could die and won’t have any fruit for the year.

To counter the cold weather, Talbott’s Mountain Gold will be using wind machines to protect the crops. But if a cold air mass moves through, there’s not much they can do.

Talbott says dealing with weather is one of the risks of tree fruits. They get one chance to grow a crop each year so they diversify and plant multiple crops.

“It’s a little like playing poker, when you bloom early, you’re running on a bluff, and you don’t really have anything in your hand, and when you bloom late, you have a really good hand, but you could still lose it, but you still have a really, really good hand," he says.

Since the cherry, apricot and plum crops could be in jeopardy – what does this mean for your grocery bill?

Talbott says Colorado is such a small producer in those commodities, it likely won’t affect the price at the grocery store, however you may see fewer of the fruits at local farmers markets.

As far as those popular Palisade Peaches go – Talbott says the peach and apple crops are a little heartier and can withstand colder temperatures.

