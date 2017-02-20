Date announced for Stapleton tower to open as Punch Bowl Social

(Photo: Punch Bowl Social Facebook)

STAPLETON - The former air traffic control tower at the Stapleton Airport site will reopen as the newest Punch Bowl Social in a matter of months.

Punch Bowl Social is planning to open its second location in the tower on June 24.

The bar currently has a location in Denver at 65 Broadway Street. Punch Bowl Social is a bar that includes diner food and games.

The owners of Punch Bowl Social will keep the outside of the historic building largely as it is but plans to remodel the inside.

While the building is structurally sound, the interior has degraded a lot since 1995, when the airport closed.

The CEO and owner of Punch Bowl Social plans to add the bar, bowling alley, and all ping pong spots into the bottom two floors of the iconic control tower. Corporate offices would move into the third floor.

