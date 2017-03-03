Subway disputes report that only half of its chicken is actual chicken

A Subway restaurant (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - Subway says test results contradict a report that it’s chicken is made up of only half chicken DNA.



A Canadian study reported by CBC found that the rest of the chicken in Subway sandwiches contains soy. The oven-roasted chicken scored 53.6 percent chicken DNA, and the chicken strips were just 42.8 percent DNA, the study found.



In a news release on Wednesday, Subway said two independent labs tested its chicken and found that the results cited in the Canadian report were “false and misleading.”



“Test results from laboratories in Canada and the U.S. clearly show that the Canadian chicken products tested had only trace amounts of soy, contradicting the accusations made during the broadcast of CBC Marketplace,” the release read.



Subway President and CEO Suzanne Greco was quoted in the release as saying, “Our customers can have confidence in our food. The allegation that our chicken is only 50% chicken is 100% wrong."



The Canadian researchers said they looked at other fast-food chicken, finding that the A&W Chicken Grille Deluxe averaged 89.4 percent chicken DNA, and that the McDonald’s Country Chicken sandwich averaged 84.9 chicken DNA.



The Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich averaged 88.5 percent chicken DNA.

