Taco Bell tests the Chocoladilla in Wisconsin

Chocoladilla: Only $1 at Taco Bell (Photo: Taco Bell)

KUSA - After appearing in the United Kingdom last year, the Chocoladilla has arrived in America.

Taco Bell's notorious tortilla-with-chocolate item is now testing in Wisconsin.

The dessert is only $1 and comes in Kit Kat or Twix flavors.

A representative of Taco Bell tells Mashable that the Chocoladilla has been testing in Wisconsin since October 5 and will be offered through mid-November.

The Chocoladilla has no cheese. It's candy smushed in a tortilla. The fate of the nation is in Wisconsin's hands.

The Chocodilla made with @Kit_Kat_Break ✌️🇬🇧😍 Thursday, why so good? pic.twitter.com/cdiHQ7X645 — Taco Bell UK (@tacobelluk) October 20, 2016

