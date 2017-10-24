Taco Bell tests the Chocoladilla in Wisconsin

KUSA - After appearing in the United Kingdom last year, the Chocoladilla has arrived in America.
Taco Bell's notorious tortilla-with-chocolate item is now testing in Wisconsin.
The dessert is only $1 and comes in Kit Kat or Twix flavors.
A representative of Taco Bell tells Mashable that the Chocoladilla has been testing in Wisconsin since October 5 and will be offered through mid-November.
The Chocoladilla has no cheese. It's candy smushed in a tortilla. The fate of the nation is in Wisconsin's hands.
