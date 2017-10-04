Taco Day! Check out the 27 tastiest tacos in metro Denver

DENVER - It's no secret that Americans love tacos.

Some estimates put the number of tacos U.S. residents consume annually at more than 4.5 billion.

And why not? There's just something about proteins, veggies and sauces wrapped in a tortilla that satisfies the taste buds in a way nothing else can.

That's why Zagat — a unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG) — put together a list of 27 tacos in metro Denver that are must-tries.

They run the gamut, too — everything from meatless tofu tacos de bongos (mushrooms), to breakfast tacos topped with eggs, hash browns and bacon, to pig's ear and pulled pork tacos, to good 'ole fish tacos, and everything in between.

Gallery: 27 metro Denver tacos to try

© 2017 KUSA-TV