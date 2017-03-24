Texas pizza chain closes its four Colorado locations

The interior of a Pie Five Pizza restaurant in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: PIE FIVE PIZZA PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Texas pizza chain that once had big plans in Colorado is giving up on the state.

Pie Five Pizza closed its four locations in the state last month. The unit of Rave Restaurant Group Inc. of suburban Dallas had grandiose plans for the state: In December 2014, the Denver Business Journal reported the chain planned as many as 30 locations across the state.

The chain's first location opened in Longmont, and others were in Aurora and two in Colorado Springs.

