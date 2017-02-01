The 'grossest' food Coloradans love

Shredded Wheat (Photo: GETTY IMAGES)

KUSA – Coloradans are typically not afraid to take a risk when it comes to the food we choose to consume.

Green chili, Colorado lamb, even the occasion Rocky Mountain Oyster.

But a new Thrillist list looks at each state’s grossest foods that people actually love. What made the list for Colorado? None other than shredded wheat.

Dubbed as “nobody’s favorite cereal,” the fiber-filled breakfast food is apparently gross enough to take the title.

“It's a precursor to all those drab/gross "active lifestyle" foods that Coloradans swear by,” Thrillest writes. "And by "active lifestyle" we mean "actively pooping in a nursing home.”

Whether you’re a fan of the pillow-like biscuits, or find them repulsive, compared to culinary choices like the brain sandwich (Indiana), Livermush (North Carolina) or Gator Tail (Florida), shredded wheat doesn’t sound too bad.

Read the full list of every state’s grossest foods here: http://bit.ly/2jq9QOs

