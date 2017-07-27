The third stop: Thai Flavor

AURORA - Thai Flavor is a small mom and pop's shop in Aurora. If you haven't noticed a pattern, a lot of great Asian food spots are located in Aurora.



Pad Thai is arguably the most well-known dish in Thai cuisine (and for good reasons), but there are several other dishes you should try at Thai Flavor.

Pad see ew is also a popular fried noodle dish in Thailand. It consists of wide rice noodles with vegetables, any type of meat, and seasoned with soy sauce.

Thai Fried Rice is a step up from your normal fried rice. It's filled with vegetables and meat, but it's enhanced by the spices used in most Thai dishes like chilies and garlic.

If you're feeling a little brave, try the green curry.

The face behind it: Surin Thawon

Thawon and her husband said they never thought they would succeed. "First and second year...was bad," Thawon said. The couple kept pushing forward and eventually word got out- the food at Thai Flavor was worth coming back for. Thawon's husband confidently told us that his wife's cooking is the best.

