This gastropub was named Colorado's top beer bar

Samples World Bistro is located at 370 Main St. in Longmont. (Photo: Courtesy of Samples World Bistro)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A two-year-old Longmont gastropub has wrested away the title of Colorado’s best beer bar, according to a new survey conducted by the Boulder-based Brewers Association.

Samples World Bistro, which sports 28 taps as well as 40 bottles and cans of beer, nabbed the honor in a late 2016 survey of some 7,000 people by the BA’s consumer website CraftBeer.com, which asked readers to identify the best beer bar in each state.

