This is the most recommended Colorado restaurant on Facebook …

(Photo: Courtesy Downtown Aquarium)

KUSA - USA TODAY asked Facebook which restaurants get the most recommendations in each state, and the one that took the top spot in Colorado is one you might not immediately expect.

Is it the Cherry Cricket? Nope. Casa Bonita? Also nope. What about the Buckhorn Exchange? Try again.

Instead, it’s the restaurant at the Downtown Aquarium in Denver. Here’s what USA TODAY said about it:

“Colorado’s most recommended restaurant on Facebook is the Downtown Aquarium – Denver, where quests dine with views of fish in the aquarium.”

The accompanying picture is pretty cool – and its website calls it a “dining adventure.”

You can read USA TODAY’s full rankings here: https://usat.ly/2vbhP74

