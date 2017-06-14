Those on SNAP can get more with free fruits and veggies

KUSA - Families on food assistance program SNAP have a chance to get more for free, with the aptly named Double Up Food Bucks program.

As its website says, Double Up Food Bucks matches up to $20 of SNAP dollars spent at participating markets with Double Up Food Bucks for Colorado-grown fruits and vegetables.

The program first started up last summer, through a partnership between LiveWell Colorado, Colorado Department of Human Services, the Colorado Farmers Market Association, Cooking Matters-Colorado and Boulder County Public Health, along with grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a news release said.

The program was launched for its 2017 run Wednesday at Lowe’s Market in Aurora. It will appropriately double its reach this year with eight added counties and an expansion to 70 farmers markets and farm stands, 10 food box locations and 10 grocery stores, the news release said.

You can find the Double Up location closet to you at its website https://doubleupcolorado.org.



