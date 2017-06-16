Top Taco Night returns to find Colorado's best taco

(Photo: Courtesy: Top Taco)

DENVER - More than 50 restaurants are about to converge on the RiNo district to compete for two very important awards.

It's all in search of the best taco and the best tequila drink Colorado has to offer.

It's the third annual Top Taco Night, and it's happening Thursday, June 22.

There’s live music, unlimited tacos and 100 different tequilas all starting at $69 per ticket on the River North Festival Grounds starting at 6:30 p.m.

More information can be found at the event's website: TopTacoDenver.com

