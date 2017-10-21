Torchy's Tacos on Broadway suspended liquor license

Torchy's Tacos (Photo: 9NEWS)

DENVER - Torchy's may be known for its eclectic taco menu, but any and all customers who entered the popular spot on 11th Avenue and Broadway on Friday saw a large notice from the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses on the door.

The notice reads:

NOTICE OF SUSPENSION. Alcoholic beverage licenses for these premises have been suspended by order of the Denver Dept. of Excise and Licenses for violation of the Colorado Liquor/Beer Code.

What exactly led to the suspension of the license is unclear at this time, but 9NEWS will continue to follow the story and update with any new information.

